PhRMA Foundation Announces Fall Webinar and Workshop Series

Following their “S.O.S.” webinar series in 2020 which shed light on COVID-19 and Baltimore racial disparities existing prior to and exacerbated by the pandemic, Associated Black Charities (ABC) is set to debut a new webinar series titled Equity at Work. The theme of the new series will examine the application of racial equity in both the workplace and practical application at large in our communities. The debut session will be on Thursday, August 26th, 2021, at 11 AM. Titled “Black Voices in Board Service”, the online panel event will discuss the ramification in lack of representation by Black people on Boards of Directors in the Maryland region. Organized primarily by ABC’s Workforce Strategies team, Tiffani Truss and Jonathan Law, the first session of Equity at Work hopes to pursue the following questions, among others: What opportunities and challenges exist for Black people in nonprofit board service? and, how can Black leadership address racial inequity in the nonprofit sector and what are limiting factors?