PhRMA Foundation Announces Fall Webinar and Workshop Series

By PhRMA Foundation
Newswise
 7 days ago

Newswise — The PhRMA Foundation is pleased to present a new virtual three-part webinar series beginning in September that will be focused on enhancing patient-centricity in value and health technology assessments (V/HTA). Attendees will have the opportunity to hear leading health care economists, health outcomes researchers and patient advocates discuss how best to prioritize patient-centered outcomes and ensure inclusive patient engagement in value assessment research.

