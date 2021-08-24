Cancel
MLS All-Stars set to clash with Liga MX All-Stars

By Damian Calhoun
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLS All-Star Game has taken on many formats over the years. There was the East vs. West, MLS USA vs. MLS World and even an All-Star team against the U.S. national team. However, since 2005, the opposition has always been a big club from one of Europe’s top leagues – Fulham, Chelsea (twice), Manchester United (twice), Celtic, Everton, West Ham United, AS Roma, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

UEFACBS Sports

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Barcelona look to make it two wins from two in this young La Liga season when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday for Matchday 2. Ronald Koeman's men opened up the season with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad but now face the other Basque Country side in an intriguing clash. On the other side, Marcelino's team started off their season on Monday with a 0-0 draw at Elche.
MLSPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Friendliest rivals: MLS, Liga MX meet in All-Star Game in LA

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Major League Soccer and Liga MX both realize they’re more powerful as partners than rivals. Although many of their best players will face each other Wednesday night in downtown Los Angeles at the MLS All-Star Game, North America's top two leagues are also friends and business partners. They could soon become full teammates if the continent's football powers can figure out a way to make it happen.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

Atletico Madrid welcomes Villarreal to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday as it looks to make an early move to the top of the La Liga table. Madrid has won its first two matches of the campaign, following up an opening week 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo with a 1-0 triumph over Elche last weekend. Villarreal, meanwhile, has kicked off its 2021-22 season with two consecutive 0-0 draws versus Granada and Espanyol, and will aim to finally score its first goal of the year versus an Atletico defense known to be difficult to break down under manager Diego Simeone. Up front for Madrid is Angel Correa, who has scored all three of his team’s goals so far and will look to add to his tally this weekend.
MLSchatsports.com

Daniel Salloi All-Star Week Preview: MLS versus Liga MX

The MLS All-Star game is nearly upon us. Sporting Kansas City have just one representative in the game, and despite him leading the league in goals plus assists, Daniel Salloi had to be a coaches selection by Bob Bradley. Shame voters (which are fans, players and media)!. Potential snub aside,...
MLSkslsports.com

Damir Kreilach, MLS All-Stars Beat Liga MX All-Stars In Penalty Shootout

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach took part in his first MLS All-Star game at Banc of California Stadium where the MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All-Stars in a penalty shoot-out. Kreilach spent the opening half on the bench. He was subbed on at halftime...
MLSlafc.com

MLS Recap | MLS All-Stars (3)1-1(2) Liga MX All-Stars 8/25/21

It took penalties to settle, but in the first of a new era for the MLS All-Stars facing off against the Liga MX All-Stars, it was FC Dallas rising star Ricardo Pepi stepping up to take and score the final spot kick to win the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
MLStalesbuzz.com

MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars live score, updates, highlights from 2021 All-Star Game

Fans have wanted to see this matchup for some time and it’s finally happening: All-Stars from MLS and Liga MX will go head-to-head for the first time in a game that will be fueled by the heated rivalry that exists between both leagues and nations. Pride and bragging rights are the only stakes in this contest, more than enough to give this exhibition some real juice.
MLSdallassun.com

Matt Turner leads MLS All-Stars to shootout win over Liga MX

Matt Turner made two saves in a penalty shootout and Ricardo Pepi scored the decisive goal in the fifth round to give the MLS All-Stars a victory over the Liga MX All-Stars from Mexico on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The match was tied 1-1 after 90 minute before going straight...
MLStheclevelandamerican.com

Indiscriminate screams stop all the stars of Liga MX against MLS

After the crowd sang the mantra with less than ten minutes of play, the referee paused the proceedings for a few minutes. A discriminatory outcry was heard between the integrated Liga MX and the American League at the stands of the Bank of California Stadium at the MLS All-Star Game., So the central referee stopped the match for minutes when the two teams met in the central circle.
MLStheScore

Matt Turner impresses as MLS downs Liga MX in All-Star Game

Los Angeles, Aug 26, 2021 (AFP) - New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was the hero as the MLS All-Stars defeated their counterparts from Mexico's Liga-MX on penalties to win Major League Soccer's All-Star game on Wednesday. US international Turner pulled off superb saves from Liga-MX duo Rogeli Funes Mori...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham set to sign Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow

West Ham United are close to signing CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic. According to the Guardian, the Premier League club will pay around £25.7 million for the 23-year-old. Vlasic performed well last season, bagging 12 goals and six assists for the Russian club. He was also a key member...
MLSAustin American-Statesman

At the whistle: FC Dallas races past Austin FC in Copa Tejas showdown

Austin FC struggles to overcome a deficit. That continued Sunday night at Q2 Stadium when FC Dallas held on for a 5-3 victory thanks to three goals in a five-minute span of the first half. The loss keeps Austin FC in the basement of the Western Conference with 19 points through 21 matches.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: USMNT squad named for World Cup qualification

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter called up 26 players for World Cup Qualifying. Highlighting the roster are many players currently on European teams, as well as the uncapped young talent Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas. Only 6 players have previous WCQ experience. One of the biggest questions remains when Christian Pulisic will be able to join the team after testing positive for Covid last week. It seems certain that he will miss at least the first game.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich restart talks to sign Justin Che from FC Dallas

Bayern Munich completed one big deal on Monday as they completed the final paperwork to sign Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. The German champions had identified the Leipzig captain to improve the midfielder department this summer. Die Roten is also negotiating parallelly to improve the reserves team. According to Spox,...

