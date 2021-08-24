Cancel
Crawford, NY

Crawford resident: Water issues ruining appliances, requiring people to buy bottled drinking water

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

A Crawford resident say problems with sediment-filled and dirty municipal water are ruining appliances and requiring people to buy bottled water to drink.

Suzanne Schubert says the water has been a problem for decades but lately, is getting worse.

"It was slick, oily and had odors to it. It was chunky. It instantly clogged up the faucets. Neighbors that had filters in their homes went through a filter a day. It was really, really difficult," says Crawford.

Town officials say the discolored water is caused by a chemical reaction from chlorine and naturally occurring minerals in the water.

Despite the unsightly appearance, they say tests show it's safe but upgrades to correct it are currently in the works.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

Crawford, NY
