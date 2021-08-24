New York Air Show ticket holders can get vaccine while watching show

There's a unique opportunity to get COVID-19 shots this weekend.

New York Air Show ticket holders can now get vaccinated while watching this year's show.

Vaccine clinics will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Orange County air show in Montgomery.

County officials say the Moderna vaccine will be offered both days.

So far, 85,000 doses have been administered at county-run vaccine clinics since January.

