The Truth About That Controversial RHONY Rumor

Is "The Real Housewives of New York City" going with a brand new cast for next season?. Rumors about the cast shakeup have swirled around social media for some time. As for the gossip, despite rumors to the contrary, Ramona Singer is reportedly the only New York Housewife "performing in key demographics" — and new cast member Eboni K. Williams has "commercially helped the show" thanks to being discussed on "The View," according to celeb gossip Instagram Deux Moi (per fan account @bravobreakingnews). Per the rumors, Luann de Lesseps would remain on in a part-time role, since NBC reportedly has a "financial stake" in her cabaret show. To make things even more interesting, the fan account claimed that Bravo is trying to bring back Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel. All in all, Ramona, Eboni, Bethenny and Tinsley would reportedly return along with three new Housewives.