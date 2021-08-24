Why Some Bottled Water Could Actually Make You Thirstier

I’m going to ask for two favors. First, think about the last time you drank bottled water. Were you drinking Smartwater to quench your thirst after a run (or on the red carpet) à la Jennifer Aniston? (Oh sorry, it’s Gal Gadot and Pete Davidson now.) Are you subliminally drinking Fiji after scrolling through bottled-water memes? Have you hopped on the alkaline trend? Or are you like my coworker who is a big fan of walking into our office kitchen past the cupboard with glasses, past the water filtration system to the refrigerator and grabbing bottle after bottle of Poland Spring? Whatever it was, think about that plastic bottle of water.