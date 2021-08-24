Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Why Some Bottled Water Could Actually Make You Thirstier

By Taylor Huang
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know those people who will argue that Poland Spring water differs from Fiji Water. And, as it turns out, they are absolutely right. Some bottled water can actually taste different and even make you thirstier. Although Mashed has our own ranking of the best brands based on opinions and research, Time Magazine is here to tell you that both Dasani and SmartWater contain a handful of additives that lead to different reactions out of their consumers.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Bottles#Water Companies#Fiji Water#Drinking Water#Food Drink#Time Magazine#Dasani#Smartwater#Nutrition Food Studies#Public Health#New York University#Epa#Bpa
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Rotisserie Chicken, Says Science

It's hard to find a smell more enticing than the rotisserie chicken section at the grocery store. This way of eating chicken is a crowd favorite and for good reason. It's delicious and already prepared for you, so it really does make for a great option on days when you're not in the mood to cook.
HealthPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

How much water do you really need daily?

As the warm weather persists, you’ve probably got your water bottle out. And that’s a good thing. “Every single cell in your body needs fluid to function properly,” said Angie Eakin, M.D., a family medicine physician in Spokane, Washington. “That’s why even mild dehydration can make you irritable, foggy-headed and headachy.”
LifestyleSFGate

Real Talk: There Is No Excuse for You to Casually Drink Bottled Water

I’m going to ask for two favors. First, think about the last time you drank bottled water. Were you drinking Smartwater to quench your thirst after a run (or on the red carpet) à la Jennifer Aniston? (Oh sorry, it’s Gal Gadot and Pete Davidson now.) Are you subliminally drinking Fiji after scrolling through bottled-water memes? Have you hopped on the alkaline trend? Or are you like my coworker who is a big fan of walking into our office kitchen past the cupboard with glasses, past the water filtration system to the refrigerator and grabbing bottle after bottle of Poland Spring? Whatever it was, think about that plastic bottle of water.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Drinking Wine, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn

For years, research has shown that a daily glass of wine may have significant health benefits, from keeping our hearts healthy to potentially warding off certain cancers. But for all the benefits wine offers, it's not without its drawbacks. One study found that imbibing even a little can cause serious health consequences for a certain group of people. Read on to find out what experts say you need to watch out for when having your next glass of wine.
Petsmodernfarmer.com

How to (Actually) Get Rid of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are the worst. One day, you have a perfectly lovely banana sitting on your counter, and the next, you’re hosting a bed and breakfast for a colony of vermin, and they are overstaying their welcome. Fruit flies can pop up at any time of year, but they are...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Glamour

Is Orange Juice Good for You?

A glass of OJ has nearly all of the immune system boosting vitamin C you need in a day, but is orange juice good for you otherwise? Yes and no. It all depends on the type and quantity you sip, according to nutritionists. Pure orange juice without added sugars or dilution is often the healthiest choice (though it can be pricier) and can offer a range of vitamins and minerals. “100% orange juice is a good source of a variety of nutrients that are important to good health, including vitamin C, folate, potassium, and thiamine,” says Kris Sollid, RD, senior director of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council.
T3.com

Are reusable water bottles hygienic?

From some perspectives, a reusable water bottle is a no-brainer. After all, a million plastic bottles are bought around the world every minute and only half are recycled. According to the Refill app, it takes 162g of oil and seven litres of water to manufacture a single one litre disposable PET plastic bottle. It’s also likely that you need to drink more water, making a reusable water bottle win-win, surely?
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Hydrating Bottled Water

Essentia Water is a supercharged hydration water bottle brand that is purified to 99.9% with 9.5pH or higher. The water is infused with electrolytes to provide superior hydration and is ionized for a clean smooth taste. In addition, the brand uses a unique three-step process and has been shown to rehydrate better than other traditional water.
Food & DrinksIndiana Gazette

Everyday Cheapskate: Do I need to drink filtered water or is the tap OK?

These days, a trip to the grocery store requires nerves of steel. The cost of everything, it seems, is soaring. Why? Can we blame the pandemic? Will prices return to pre-pandemic levels once this thing settles down? Will it ever go away? Who knows? One thing is for sure: It’s time to hunker down and find reasonable ways to cut food costs every way that we can. Here’s one: Stop buying bottled water.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Whole Milk, Say Experts

Within the past decade, grocery stores across the country have introduced dairy-free, milk alternatives made from a range of different plant-based foods including oats, almonds, macadamia, pea protein, cashews, hemp—the list goes on. And customers have shown a liking for nondairy creamers and vegan-friendly frozen desserts. In 2020, the global dairy alternatives market size was valued at $20.5 billion—and that figure is projected to grow at an aggressive rate into 2030.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheSpoon

Kickstarter: Bottle+ is a Waste-Free Thermos That Gives You Fizzy Water on the Go

We drink an insane amount of bubble water in our household. And while it’s all from recyclable aluminum cans, it still feels… excessive. Which is why the new Bottle+ project on Kickstarter caught my eye. The SPARK Bottle+ is a travel thermos with a built-in, re-usable CO2 chamber to fizz up your water while you’re on the go. In addition keeping your drinks as maximum fizz even as the thermos jostles around in your backpack, the Bottle+ is also waste free.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

When You Drink Boba Every Day, This Is What Happens

There's a reason boba or bubble tea is so popular. Even though the drink originated in Taiwan, it has recently become popular all over the United States with shops dedicated to the making of the tea popping up all over. Thrillist notes that the boom of boba tea is partly due to its popularity amongst students and the availability of the milky caffeinated beverage near college campuses.
Drinksgentside.co.uk

Why you shouldn't go to the toilet after the first beer

Whether in a club, during a football match or simply at the end of the day: beer is a drink that is often served around the world. Unfortunately, it also means that as soon as the glass is empty, you have to go to the toilet very urgently and frequently. We explain why this is the case and what you can do about it.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Costco Shoppers Are Confused By This Sparkling Water Label

Glancing at the vegetarian and vegan food options available in your standard supermarket, you may find yourself perplexed trying to always understand what is contained within the packages. So many meat-free alternatives are labeled with marketing catchphrases that often lead to more confusion. Costco shoppers found themselves in a similar predicament when faced with Yerbaé, a "plant-based" sparkling water infused with yerba mate. Leading many to wonder, isn't all water essentially plant-based? As with any baffling shopping experience, customers made their way to social media, specifically the Costco Subreddit, to ponder over what is inside each can.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Balenciaga has an ultra-fancy water bottle you can actually afford

The humble water bottle has become as much of an accessory as a sustainable way to keep yourself hydrated. High fashion, streetwear, and even cosmetics brands like Glossier have all trotted out stylish receptacles for the most elemental and essential form of sustenance — giving you plenty of options for a water bottle as slick as your bag or sunglasses.
Shoppingnewmilfordspectrum.com

Please clean your water bottle with this cheap brush set

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you should be cleaning your water bottle a bit more than once a month. And here just in time to help facilitate that transformation from portable petri dish to award-winning water bottle is a deal on a Contigo brush set. Complete...
Environmentkvrr.com

Thinking Green: Bottled Water

We’re glad to hear Barnesville’s back to safe tap water after relying on bottled water, following the storm damage there from over the weekend. So this morning, we thought it was time to take a look at how our bottled water consumption stacks up. How does bottled water fit in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy