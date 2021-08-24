The view from the White House
With help from Rishika Dugyala, Catherine Kim, Maya King and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! Since we last talked on Friday, things have been … interesting. Donald Trump got booed for urging supporters to get vaxxed; Veep Kamala Harris is touring Asia; R. Kelly is on trial (yes, again); the Pfizer vaxx is FDA approved; and much of Tennessee is underwater. Meanwhile, moderates are hijacking Nancy Pelosi’s big budget agenda and the chaos and finger-pointing continues over the withdrawal in Afghanistan.www.politico.com
Comments / 1