LPD Arrests Two Individuals In Relation to Theft of Catalytic Converter From Local Business; Subsequent Search Leads to Discovery of 200+ Fentanyl Pills
LEWISTON - On Monday, August 23, 2021, the Lewiston Police Department responded to Luper Automotive for a reported theft of a catalytic converter from a transit bus. The part and sensor was estimated to be worth approximately $2100.00. Officers on scene discovered that the surrounding businesses had surveillance video of the suspect car, with identifying body damage, color and out of area license plates. Photos and information was disseminated to other officers to look for the suspect vehicle.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
