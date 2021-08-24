Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

LPD Arrests Two Individuals In Relation to Theft of Catalytic Converter From Local Business; Subsequent Search Leads to Discovery of 200+ Fentanyl Pills

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEWISTON - On Monday, August 23, 2021, the Lewiston Police Department responded to Luper Automotive for a reported theft of a catalytic converter from a transit bus. The part and sensor was estimated to be worth approximately $2100.00. Officers on scene discovered that the surrounding businesses had surveillance video of the suspect car, with identifying body damage, color and out of area license plates. Photos and information was disseminated to other officers to look for the suspect vehicle.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Fentanyl#Lpd#Luper Automotive#Wa#Kia#Nez#The Nez Perce Tribe#Grand Theft#Lpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
California StatePosted by
Big Country News

ISP Troopers Arrest California Man For Meth Trafficking After Discovering 20 Pounds of Meth During Traffic Stop in Southern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS - On Friday morning, August 27, 2021, just outside Idaho Falls, an Idaho State Trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV traveling north on Interstate 15 for an equipment violation. During the stop, evidence was obtained by the trooper that indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs. In a search of the vehicle, more than 20-pounds of a white crystal-like substance was found. The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found.
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Idaho State Police Makes 14 DUI Arrests Over Hot August Nights Weekend

LEWISTON - With all the outdoor events that come with the Hot August Nights weekend, the Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, and Lewiston Police Department had their hands full! Throughout the weekend, ISP Troopers alone arrested 14 drivers for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), arrested 2 drivers for Injury to a Child, and cited 2 minors for Minor in Consumption of alcohol (MIC).
Whitman County, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Cause of Saturday Fire on Green Hollow Road Outside of Colfax Still Undetermined; Likely Started From Improperly Discarded Cigarettes

COLFAX - Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office working with local fire investigators believe a fire on Green Hollow Road outside of Colfax Saturday afternoon likely started in an area where a homeless person had been squatting. Based on fire patterns and direction of travel, investigators were able to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Police Investigate 2 Deaths, Flurry of Weekend Shootings Across Seattle

Seattle police are investigating five weekend shootings that wounded at least two people and sent officers seeking suspects in neighborhoods across the city. This continues the 2021 trend of increased gunfire, including five shootings earlier in the week. In one of these, police say two teenagers shot at each other outside a Southeast Seattle school. There were 420 cases of gunfire in Seattle last year, and 370 so far in 2021, far higher than normal, interim police Chief Adrian Diaz said Saturday.
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Two Dead in Friday Evening Crash Near Weippe

WEIPPE - Police are investigating a Friday evening crash on State Highway 11 at milepost 20.8, near Weippe. According to Idaho State Police, 49-year old Larry R. Schwab, of Lewiston, was traveling southbound in a white 2004 Ford Mustang when he went left of center and collided with a northbound red 1996 Ford F150 being driven by 67-year-old David W. Carver, of Pierce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy