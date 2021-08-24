LPD Arrests Two Individuals In Relation to Theft of Catalytic Converter From Local Business; Subsequent Search Leads to Discovery of 200+ Fentanyl Pills

Seattle police are investigating five weekend shootings that wounded at least two people and sent officers seeking suspects in neighborhoods across the city. This continues the 2021 trend of increased gunfire, including five shootings earlier in the week. In one of these, police say two teenagers shot at each other outside a Southeast Seattle school. There were 420 cases of gunfire in Seattle last year, and 370 so far in 2021, far higher than normal, interim police Chief Adrian Diaz said Saturday.