‘LPBW’: Caryn Chandler Officially A Grandma, See Sweet Baby Photo!

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 7 days ago
Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is officially part of the grandma club as her son Connor’s girlfriend gives birth to a beautiful bouncing baby boy. Caryn Chandler admits her heart is bursting with joy on Instagram as she shared some of the birth details with her followers. Caryn Chandler is...

