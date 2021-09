On August 13, news first reported by The Athletic stated that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC were having talks about forming an “alliance”, which reportedly not only included scheduling games for football but also broader involvement across most sports. While nothing has been set in store, there are obviously major implications that come with this scenario, including the potential for new rivalries. With that in mind, let’s examine three other schools that Northwestern football could form formal rivalries with should this all come to fruition.