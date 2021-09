E.r was ostracized, boycotted and hunted. In 2021 he will return to the stage: the fur bearer. And it presents itself more self-confident than ever, from Persian slippers to ear warmers made from ocelot to marten hats. Animal rights activists will not like that and actually does not fit into a climate in which even a traditional leather goods manufacturer like Hermès sometimes works with synthetic leather. But the luxury industry is flexible: what horrifies one target group delights the other. Ironically, this comes to the rescue of the fur wearer: Nobody can now distinguish between what is real and what is fake. Dries Van Noten imitates the delicate materials with all their craftsmanship. Marni and Rachel Comey save themselves in supposed alternatives such as fluffy cashmere or curly sheep.