Drawing with chalk is a favorite activity for children of all ages. Not only is it accessible and affordable to most families, but it's also a fun way to get creative outside. From sketching a hopscotch pattern to doodling butterflies and rainbows, there are limitless possibilities to this medium. One set of sidewalk chalk can provide hours of artistic fun for kids and their friends. Need some inspiration before you get started? Not to worry. We've put together a list of prompts that will help your child stay creative all season long.