Estacada's Tallmon family has run Hidden Oaks Llama Ranch on Southeast Currin Road for more than 20 years. Sharri Tallmon has seen many of the residents of Hidden Oaks Llama Ranch grow up. Tallmon, who runs the 50-acre farm at 30645 S.E. Currin Road with her family, has worked with many of the llamas from the moment they were born. "They're like my kids," she said, discussing the 60 llamas that reside on the farm. The oldest is 22 and the youngest is just several months. "They really do have their own personalities." The Tallmon family started Hidden Oaks Llama...