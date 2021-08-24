'No blindsiding,' Hochul vows as she takes helm in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On her first day at the helm, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will mandate masks in schools. The Democrat also said Tuesday afternoon that she wants all school staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus. She said she consulted multiple stakeholders, from parents to teachers, to figure out how to safely get students back into school and protect the environment so they could learn.accesswdun.com
