Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffers foot injury, potentially ending his season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne has suffered an injury that will keep him out for weeks, multiple sources are reporting.

ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter said tests showed that Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain. Etienne’s foot was injured during the Jaguars’ Monday night preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL Network, was also reporting that Etienne suffered a significant tear in his foot.

A Lisfranc injury, also known as Lisfranc fracture, is an injury of the foot in which one or more of the metatarsal bones are displaced from the tarsus.

Rapoport reported that the timeline for Etienne to heal would be 12 weeks minimum.

The Jaguars selected Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, just after picking his teammate Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

