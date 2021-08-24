Cancel
NHL

Bruce Cassidy Reveals Potential Timeline For Tuukka Rask Return Talks

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
The Boston Bruins are comfortable with uncertainty over Tuukka Rask. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Tuesday during his appearance on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon a potential timeline for talks with the free-agent goaltender about a return to Boston. Rask underwent hip surgery last month and is expected to be sidelined until early next year. Although the Bruins will begin the season with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman as their top goalies, they also will remain in communication with Rask, their longtime starter, as the 2021-22 NHL season unfolds.

