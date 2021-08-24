Bruce Cassidy Reveals Potential Timeline For Tuukka Rask Return Talks

BOSTON (CBS) — For many years, Tuukka Rask has been one of the best goaltenders on the planet. And he’s been paid like it. Now, the 34-year-old is in a unique situation, coming off hip surgery and living without a contract. He still wants to play for the Bruins and only the Bruins, and he said Wednesday that money will not be an issue when it comes to him playing where he wants.