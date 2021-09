Imagine you are a fan of the Baltimore Orioles. You have already suffered through several seasons of anti-baseball, engineered by the team’s shameless front office, and there is basically no reason at all, ever, to buy a ticket to a game. Ah, but then you glance at the schedule and notice that the Angels are coming to town for a three-game set, and that means that living legend Shohei Ohtani will be playing baseball in your city for three days. Of course you will snatch up some tickets and head to the game!