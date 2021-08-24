Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

WATCH LIVE: State Department’s Ned Price and Under Secretary Nuland hold a briefing on Afghanistan

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department’s Ned Price and Under Secretary Nuland are expected to hold a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The lightning-fast changes in Afghanistan are forcing the Biden administration to confront the prospect of a resurgent...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S State Department#Pentagon#Ap#Taliban#Al Qaida#The U N Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

The State Department is embarrassing itself

There are plenty of failures involved in President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, but are there any that are more embarrassing than the State Department?. State Department officials are still droning on about what the Taliban need to do to earn “international recognition.” State Department spokesman Ned Price had a list of things the Taliban need to do to “meet its commitments and obligations,” including “respecting basic rights of people.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
PBS NewsHour

The last American troop leaves Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Al Qaeda IS already back in Afghanistan: Bin Laden security chief and arms supplier Amin ul-Haq RETURNS to his hometown after 20 years, just hours before final US troops leave

A close aide of Osama bin Laden has returned to his home in Afghanistan after 20 years of US occupation just hours until American forces finish their evacuation from the war-torn country by President Joe Biden's deadline, a video purports to show. Amin ul-Haq, a top Al Qaeda arms supplier,...
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

Fewer than 200 Americans left behind in Afghanistan, says Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan following the final withdrawal of troops on Monday. Around 200 Americans have been left behind, with Blinken pledging the help those who want to leave by working with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the airport re-opens.
Foreign PolicyFlorida Star

US To Move Afghanistan Diplomatic Mission To Qatar, Informs US State Secretary

WASHINGTON — The Afghanistan diplomatic mission of the United States is set to move to Qatar, said Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State on Aug.30 (local time). “First, we built a new team to help lead this new mission. As of today, we suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar, which will soon be formally […]
Militaryphilasun.com

Americans still stranded in Afghanistan after US military departure

ABOVE PHOTO: U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, speaks at a ceremony where he relinquished his command, at Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The United States is a step closer to ending a 20-year military presence that became known as its “forever war,” as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. (AP Photo/Ahmad Seir)
U.S. Politicsmynews13.com

Blinken: ‘A new diplomatic mission has begun’ in Afghanistan

Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken touted a new era of diplomacy with the country and outlined the United States’ next steps in Afghanistan. “U.S. military flights have ended, and our troops have departed Afghanistan,” Blinken said on Monday...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...
WorldFOXBusiness

Pentagon holds press briefing on Afghanistan

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MilitaryNew York Post

Retired SEAL’s Afghanistan exit strategy video goes viral amid Biden withdrawal

A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video to Instagram in which he pretends to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the situation in Afghanistan — taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process and offering his solution for how to extract stranded Americans.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden's ugly exit

With the Afghan government and military no longer able to provide cover, President Biden risks the ugliest of exits from Kabul if he blows past his promise to leave Aug. 31. Why it matters: The Taliban now controls the area around Kabul's airport. As the U.S. removes its final 5,800 troops — and shrinks the security perimeter they've been providing — the surest way to ensure the last soldiers and diplomats get out safely is through the grace of a grisly enemy.
MilitaryThe Independent

Watch live as Pentagon hold a briefing after Kabul attack

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby is leading a live briefing alongside Major General Hank Taylor following yesterday’s suicide bombings outside Kabul airport. US President Joe Biden has promised to “hunt down” the Isis terrorists responsible for the attack which claimed dozens of lives, with 11 Marines, a Navy medic and another military member among the victims, according to two US officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy