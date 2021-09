All acne, no matter the type or severity, has one thing in common, it can be stubborn—like really stubborn. As so many acne-sufferers already know, it often takes trial and error to address entirely, and the products, treatments, and routines that worked for one person might not work the same for you (it's annoying, but it's the truth). Don't get us wrong, though. That doesn't mean there aren't steps you can take and ingredients you can use to minimize your acne...on the contrary. There are a whole host of effective acne-fighting ingredients you can turn to.