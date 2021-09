Much time in the game. The lay off for Covid hurt dramatically all the players! In our devastating coldness in the second half we needed plays or schemes to get Jay inside! Never exploited our advantage there during Ohio’s run! I am an Ohio grad, but rewatching that game was painful! Ohio was on, but UVA was not. Not the best of both teams against one another at the same time. By the way OHIO will be excellent this year as well. But I never want to see an early round NCAA tournament game pitting these two of my very best beloved teams! Too much internal conflict!!