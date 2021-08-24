Smart Carts Bring Data Analytics Into Grocery Aisles

Grocery shopping is something we all do in one way another—whether it's running to the corner market to grab a few things so you can whip up dinner, or hitting a major supermarket to stock up for the week. But have you ever asked yourself if you trust the stores you shop at? You might want to do just that because according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, some of the biggest brands in the grocery game have better—or worse—reputations among consumers in the U.S. than others. That's why we set out to find the least trusted grocery chain included on a list of the 100 most recognizable companies in the country.