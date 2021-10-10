CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Best BTS songs, ranked: Counting down their 21 greatest hits from ‘No More Dream’ to ‘My Universe’

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vy2Ei_0bbYhv9r00

Boy bands have a long, storied history in pop culture, but the success of Korean septet BTS has been historic, helping K-pop spread across the globe in the 2010s and 2020s. But what are their best songs to date? See how we rank their top 20 hits thus far, and let us know what you think of our rankings in the comments below.

21. “Not Today” (2017)

20. “Dope” (2015)

19. “Run” (2015)

18. “Idol” (2018)

17. “Mic Drop” (2017)

16. “I Need U” (2015)

15. “No More Dream” (2013)

14. “Permission to Dance” (2021)

13. “Fake Love” (2018)

12. “My Universe” with Coldplay (2021)

11. “DNA” (2017)

10. “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey (2019)

9. “Save Me” (2017)

8. “Life Goes On” (2020)

7. “Fire” (2016)

6. “Black Swan” (2020)

5. “Butter” (2021)

4. “Blood, Sweat and Tears” (2016)

3. “On” (2020)

2. “Dynamite” (2020)

1. “Spring Day” (2016)

Jin , Suga , J-Hope , RM , Jimin , V , and Jungkook joined forces in 2010 to form BTS, and they dropped their debut single “No More Dream” in 2013, which was followed by their Korean-language debut album “Dark and Wild.” The 2010s saw two more Korean-language albums from them (2016’s “Wings” and 2018’s “Love Yourself: Tear”) along with three albums in Japanese (2014’s “Wake Up,” 2016’s “Youth,” and 2018’s “Face Yourself”).

Though they charted on the Billboard 200 with “Wings” and “Face Yourself,” they didn’t reach number-one in the US until “Love Yourself: Tear,” which was the first album predominantly in Korean ever to top that chart. But it wasn’t the last: they reached the summit again with “ Map of the Soul: 7 ” and “Be,” both released in 2020.

SEE Bruno Mars songs, ranked: Leave the door open for these 19 greatest hits

Their steady growth in worldwide popularity didn’t stop there. Over less than a year’s time between 2020 and 2021, they accumulated their first five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, which made them the first Korean act to top the chart and one of the fastest acts to achieve that many number-ones.

Their first chart-topper was also their first fully English-language song, “ Dynamite .” That was followed by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo ‘s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” which featured them on a remix. Then came “Life Goes On,” which made history as the first song predominantly in Korean to top the chart. Two more English-language chart-toppers followed in 2021: “ Butter ” and “Permission to Dance.”

They have also made history elsewhere. “Dynamite” earned them a 2021 Grammy nom for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was the first recognition for a K-pop act from the recording academy. And their deeply devoted BTS Army of fans have helped them collect numerous audience-voted kudos at the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. Which of their songs rise to the top for you?

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Coldplay & BTS' 'My Universe' Blasts Off at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Oct. 9) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 5). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram. "My Universe" was released Sept. 24...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Halsey
Person
Bruno Mars
Vulture

BTS, Coldplay Add No. 1s to Their Orbit With ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS’s joint universe is a winner. The two groups debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with their collaboration “My Universe,” off Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, setting an array of chart records. For starters: The song is BTS’s sixth No. 1, all in a little over 13 months, giving them the fastest runs of six hits since another little group called the Beatles (who hold the record with six No. 1s in just under 11 months in 1964). And as their fifth No. 1 debut, “My Universe” now ties BTS with Drake and Ariana Grande for most top debuts. Meanwhile, the song is Coldplay’s second No. 1, following “Viva La Vida” in 2008, and the band’s first debut in the top spot. It’s also the first time ever that two groups have both been billed on a No. 1. And in another Beatles-related achievement, “My Universe” marks the 23rd No. 1 for Max Martin as a producer — tying the pop mastermind with “fifth Beatle” George Martin for most production No. 1s. The song is also Martin’s 25th No. 1 as a songwriter, behind Paul McCartney at 32 and John Lennon at 26. Away from the Hot 100, “My Universe” concurrently tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, making the song BTS’s first-ever rock No. 1.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

RS Charts: Coldplay, BTS Dethrone Drake With 'My Universe'

Coldplay’s new collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” launched at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, dethroning Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.” This marks both Coldplay and BTS’ first Number One on the chart, and BTS make history as the first Korean act to top the RS 100.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Korean Invasion: BTS bow at number-one with ‘My Universe’ puts them in company with The Beatles, Drake, Ariana Grande

BTS and Coldplay debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaboration “My Universe,” which will be featured on Coldplay‘s imminent “Music of the Spheres” album (due for release on October 15). That was no surprise given what a hot streak BTS have been on. But while the Korean boy band has been making waves around the world for years now, they have accumulated all of their six number-one hits so far in a span of just 13 months. That puts them in elite company. SEEBTS and Coldplay cross the galaxy in ‘My Universe’ video, but how come Planet...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#American Music Awards#Dance#Korean
Billboard

Coldplay & BTS Congratulate Each Other as 'My Universe' Debuts at No. 1 on Hot 100

Coldplay and BTS are basking in the success of their recent collaboration, "My Universe." On Tuesday (Oct. 5), the British rock band and the K-pop supergroup exchanged congratulatory messages on Twitter shortly after finding out that their joint single, released on Sept. 24, has officially debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Oct. 9.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Coldplay x BTS's 'My Universe' ranked #3 on the UK's 'Official Singles Chart Top 100'

On October 1, BTS and Coldplay's collaboration single "My Universe" rose to the #3 spot on the UK's 'Official Singles Chart Top 100'. This comes after BTS previously entered the chart at the top rank with their singles "Dynamite" and "Butter". In addition to ranking #3 on the 'Top 100' chart, "My Universe" ranked #1 on UK's 'Official Singles Sales Chart Top 100', ranked #1 on the 'Official Singles Download Chart Top 100', ranked #3 on the 'Official Singles Chart Update Top 100', ranked #15 on the 'Official Irish Singles Chart Top 50', and ranked #23 on the 'Official Singles Audio Streaming Chart Top 100'.
MUSIC
oswegonian.com

“My Universe” reflects positive themes in new BTS collaboration

One week ago, Coldplay (“Paradise”) and K-pop band BTS (“Permission to Dance”) released their new song titled “My Universe.” To promote the song and to show the process of making it amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a short documentary style video was released by BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment. The song offers...
THEATER & DANCE
Georgetown Voice

Coldplay and BTS come together to promote the power of love in new song “My Universe”

Coldplay and BTS, two of the biggest bands in the world, recently released their celestial collaboration “My Universe,” a perfect blend of their musical styles and philosophies. “My Universe” conveys a hopeful message about love that transcends boundaries, a theme especially relevant in the era of COVID-19. The collaboration is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Billboard

Coldplay & BTS Take Fans Inside the 'My Universe' Video

Coldplay and BTS gave their fans yet another look into the making of their Billboard Hot 100-topping hit "My Universe" on Thursday (Oct. 7) -- this time, by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from the video. The intergalactic video for "My Universe" required the use of multiple green screens and to...
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

‘My Universe’ Review: Coldplay and BTS Rebuild Our Worlds

After a year of isolation, BTS and Coldplay’s collaborative single “My Universe” comes as an unabashed anthem to bringing worlds together — a sonic wave for all to catch of genuine personal connection. The song’s unique impact lies in the context of its creation. BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), the world-renowned boy band described by many as South Korea’s national pride, and British pop rock icons Coldplay have each dedicated their careers to providing deep engagement and comfort for their fans, including throughout quarantine. This honest commitment transforms the song from a feel-good hit into a personal gift, a passion project, and an anthem for change.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Fans reminisce over BTS Jungkook's iconic performance of his solo song 'My Time' from MOTS ON:E concert on its first anniversary

BTS Online concert 'MOTS ON:E' completes its first anniversary in which fans got to see BTS members performing their BE album solo songs for the first time. The solo stage which attracted the most attention in the concert was BTS Jungkook's solo song performance of 'My Time.' It became the highest trending solo performance from MOTS ON:E concert as Jungkook trended in 92 countries, #1 Worldwide & #1 in the US 'My Time' also trended at #5 on MelOn. The highest solo among all performed solo songs.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Blondie’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!

20. The Tide Is High (1980) When it came to picking cover versions, you couldn’t fault Chris Stein and Debbie Harry’s taste, hence this slickly appealing take on the Paragons’ John Holt-penned 1967 single. Extra points for the video, which involves Darth Vader, a flooded apartment and a dancer unaccountably dressed as Pan – it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy