Best BTS songs, ranked: Counting down their 21 greatest hits from ‘No More Dream’ to ‘My Universe’

Boy bands have a long, storied history in pop culture, but the success of Korean septet BTS has been historic, helping K-pop spread across the globe in the 2010s and 2020s. But what are their best songs to date? See how we rank their top 20 hits thus far, and let us know what you think of our rankings in the comments below.

21. “Not Today” (2017)

20. “Dope” (2015)

19. “Run” (2015)

18. “Idol” (2018)

17. “Mic Drop” (2017)

16. “I Need U” (2015)

15. “No More Dream” (2013)

14. “Permission to Dance” (2021)

13. “Fake Love” (2018)

12. “My Universe” with Coldplay (2021)

11. “DNA” (2017)

10. “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey (2019)

9. “Save Me” (2017)

8. “Life Goes On” (2020)

7. “Fire” (2016)

6. “Black Swan” (2020)

5. “Butter” (2021)

4. “Blood, Sweat and Tears” (2016)

3. “On” (2020)

2. “Dynamite” (2020)

1. “Spring Day” (2016)

Jin , Suga , J-Hope , RM , Jimin , V , and Jungkook joined forces in 2010 to form BTS, and they dropped their debut single “No More Dream” in 2013, which was followed by their Korean-language debut album “Dark and Wild.” The 2010s saw two more Korean-language albums from them (2016’s “Wings” and 2018’s “Love Yourself: Tear”) along with three albums in Japanese (2014’s “Wake Up,” 2016’s “Youth,” and 2018’s “Face Yourself”).

Though they charted on the Billboard 200 with “Wings” and “Face Yourself,” they didn’t reach number-one in the US until “Love Yourself: Tear,” which was the first album predominantly in Korean ever to top that chart. But it wasn’t the last: they reached the summit again with “ Map of the Soul: 7 ” and “Be,” both released in 2020.

Their steady growth in worldwide popularity didn’t stop there. Over less than a year’s time between 2020 and 2021, they accumulated their first five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, which made them the first Korean act to top the chart and one of the fastest acts to achieve that many number-ones.

Their first chart-topper was also their first fully English-language song, “ Dynamite .” That was followed by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo ‘s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” which featured them on a remix. Then came “Life Goes On,” which made history as the first song predominantly in Korean to top the chart. Two more English-language chart-toppers followed in 2021: “ Butter ” and “Permission to Dance.”

They have also made history elsewhere. “Dynamite” earned them a 2021 Grammy nom for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was the first recognition for a K-pop act from the recording academy. And their deeply devoted BTS Army of fans have helped them collect numerous audience-voted kudos at the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. Which of their songs rise to the top for you?