7 Feel-Good Modifications for the Most Popular Yoga Poses

Yoga has a reputation for being only for the super-bendy. But the truth is, yoga isn't only about how flexible you are (phew!) — there's always a way to adjust a pose to make it work for you.

That's one of the reasons we teamed up with Natalia Tabilo, yoga teacher and creator of Yoga for All Bodies , to create our 30-Day Yoga Challenge . For each of the poses below (and all the others in the challenge), she offers modifications and variations for some of the most common yoga poses, like downward-facing dog and cobra pose.

Though the seven yoga poses listed below are meant to be part of that month-long plan, you can try them whenever you need a good stretch or a moment to recenter. And don't feel limited to just these variations: Play around with positioning and props to find a way to make each pose feel best for your body.

If you're following along with the 30-Day Yoga Challenge, aim to hold each pose for 30 to 60 seconds, breathing in and out through your nose, at least twice a day.