Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Learn the Life of Dr. Jane Goodall in This Immersive Multimedia Experience

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to the Natural History Museum of LA County in November. Over the course of the last 60 years, Dr. Jane Goodall traversed the rainforests of what is today, Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, to observe the lives of chimpanzees. She uncovered that these distant relatives of ours are not as primitive as we might have thought — that they too were capable of making tools, displaying emotion, and carrying personal traits that continue to amaze researchers to this day.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Oehlen
Person
Jane Goodall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Becoming Jane#Field Museum#British#The Gagosian La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Los Angeles, CAKIMA TV

Dr. Jane Goodall endorses move of Waystation chimps to Sanctuary Northwest

LOS ANGELES - World-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, released a video today announcing her unequivocal support of the Chimpanzees in Need campaign and its efforts to move the 26 chimpanzees remaining at the closed Wildlife Waystation to accredited sanctuaries, including Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Cle Elum, Wash.
ScienceOne Green Planet

Alicia Silverstone Interviews Jane Goodall on Her 2021 Templeton Prize

In a recent video interview between Jane Goodall and Alicia Silverstone, Jane Goodall spoke about her recent award of the 2021 Templeton Prize. It is the first interview of a series called ‘Conversations with Jane’. The Templeton Prize is an annual 1.4 million dollar award that honors spiritual and scientific...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience allows visitors to fulfill the dream of stepping into a masterpiece painting. The 360-degree, immersive digital art experience illuminates and transforms a unique physical space into a fully immersive exhibit, where Van Gogh’s work takes over the walls via cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections and one-of-a-kind VR experiences. Visitors can go directly into the paintings themselves and become the eyes of Van Gogh.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

At 'Beyond Van Gogh,' a multimedia experience takes viewers inside the art

Imagine if an Imax theater collided with an art gallery inside a cavernous warehouse and they had a big, beautiful baby. The result might be something like “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” It is one of several popular art-meets-technology walk-through Van Gogh exhibitions now drawing crowds at venues around the country, and it has arrived in Buffalo.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Life Lines: On learning a new word

It is rare for me to learn a new word as I approach my 90th year. The ones I encounter are usually scientific because I look through science journals and e-science news. Even less frequently do I learn new words from popular culture. The word I just learned is “pareidolia.”...
Las Vegas, NVedmidentity.com

Life Is Beautiful Announces Culinary Experiences for 2021

Get your feast on and dive into the culinary lineup Life Is Beautiful has announced for this year that will surely satisfy all your cravings!. Life Is Beautiful offers so much more than music. From the art that transforms Downtown Las Vegas into an even more vibrant area to the Learning Series and comedy acts, the festival is an adult playground that has something new at every turn. There is so much fun to keep you busy that you are certainly going to need to fuel up each day to keep those energy levels up. The good news is Life Is Beautiful always curates an epic lineup of culinary experiences to explore, and they’re carrying on with that tradition for their return on September 17-19.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Visual ArtSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Bob Ross documentary paints dark picture around artist’s joyful legacy

He painted soothing landscapes, gently addressing his TV audience in a near-whisper. You can do this, he’d say to his viewers. Anyone and everyone can paint. Bob Ross was a walking affirmation, so cheerful and calming that he became a pop culture symbol of peace and happiness, with a dab of kitsch. It’s not uncommon to see a hipster in a Bob Ross T-shirt. But where did that shirt come from? How did Ross’ visage, topped off with his signature perm, become so ubiquitous? The answers, contradicting a man who loved the word “happy” (a happy cloud, a happy tree), are quite sad. The new Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” produced by husband-and-wife team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, paints a picture of naked opportunism that shattered Ross’ legacy. It’s the story of how a man became an industry, and how his family was gradually, systematically left out in the cold.
AnimalsPosted by
Grist

How reptiles in the city went from native species to urban legend

This story is part of Grist’s Summer Dreams arts and culture series, a weeklong exploration of how popular fiction can influence our environmental reality. People thought the snake spotted in the park was a black mamba. Who knows how a reptile that normally makes its home in sub-Saharan Africa could have slithered its way over to the East End of Pittsburgh — or why it would want to make that particular trek — but there it was, wrapped around a beech tree in the middle of Frick Park back in April.
ScienceKansas City Star

What does an ancient artifact say about our society? It turns out, it says volumes

The first thing that showed up, 3 feet down in dust-dry soil of Arnold Research cave, was a barrier of sandstone chunks to keep out wolves. Archaeologist J. Mett Shippee dug his way through it only to encounter a second barrier, a fibrous mat of juniper bark. After that came coarse cloth woven of fibers from ancient cannabis plants.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Frieze Is Bringing Its Sculpture Garden Event to Regent’s Park in London

On view from September 14 to October 31. London‘s Regent’s Park will get a facelift this September, when Frieze transforms the area into a sculpture park. Now when we say variety — we mean a truly diverse set of artworks, such as a colorful totemic statue by Annie Morris, to Stoyan Dechev’s Looney Tunes-esque lightning cloud, Event Horizon (2019), to Daniel Arsham’s Roman bust, Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene (2021).
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore, Read by the Author

Kate Moore delivers her compelling biography of Elizabeth Packard, an advocate for the rights of women and patients unjustly committed to insane asylums, titled The Woman They Could Not Silence. Host Jo Reed and AudioFile’s Sandi Henschel discuss how Elizabeth’s vindictive husband had her forcefully committed because he feared her intelligence, opposed her defense of women’s rights, and loathed her deviation from his religious beliefs. Elizabeth encountered many other sane women committed by men who found them troublesome, and she documented the asylum’s disgusting conditions and the staff’s brutal treatment of inmates. Moore’s performance shines a light on Packard, who never stopped fighting against gender-based prejudice.
Restaurantsblooloop.com

Park Row: telling immersive stories at the new DC-inspired food experience

With a focus on first-class dining and storytelling Park Row, the world’s first fully immersive DC-inspired restaurant experience, opened on August 10. Featuring five premium restaurant and bar spaces, Park Row combines multi-sensory storytelling with world-class food and drink that draws from some of Gotham City’s most famous (and notorious) residents; a gastronomic theme park for comic book fans and foodies.
ScienceHelloGiggles

11 Women You Didn't Know Revolutionized the World of Science

August 9th is National Women's Day. Throughout history, women have proven time and time again that they can achieve just about anything they set their minds to, from charting off into space, like Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova to discovering radium and polonium, like Polish-French physicist Marie Curie. Women in space and STEM deserve to be honored for their intellect, character, and courage to change the world of science, especially when they're often faced with discrimination in male-dominated industries.
New York City, NYinparkmagazine.com

Float4 adds dynamic multimedia experience to One World Observatory

Float4, an award-winning turnkey immersive media studio based in Montréal, designed, produced and delivered a new multimedia visitor experience at One World Observatory, located atop One World Trade Center in New York, NY. According to CEO Alexandre Simionescu, “This project is, at its core, a celebration of New York and...
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Books & Literatureindiacurrents.com

On Tagore’s Trails in America

As a young man, Rabindranath Tagore was deeply impressed with the works of 19th-century American writers Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman. Their works, he had felt, resonated with oriental ideas and feelings. The way America had fought for her freedom from the British and championed freedom as a fundamental human right had also left a lasting impression on the Indian poet-philosopher. Possibly, this had prompted him to send his eldest son Rathindranath to America in 1906, instead of England, which was the usual choice for affluent Indian families for their children’s higher education back in those days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy