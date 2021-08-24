Learn the Life of Dr. Jane Goodall in This Immersive Multimedia Experience

Get your feast on and dive into the culinary lineup Life Is Beautiful has announced for this year that will surely satisfy all your cravings!. Life Is Beautiful offers so much more than music. From the art that transforms Downtown Las Vegas into an even more vibrant area to the Learning Series and comedy acts, the festival is an adult playground that has something new at every turn. There is so much fun to keep you busy that you are certainly going to need to fuel up each day to keep those energy levels up. The good news is Life Is Beautiful always curates an epic lineup of culinary experiences to explore, and they’re carrying on with that tradition for their return on September 17-19.