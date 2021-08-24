Learn the Life of Dr. Jane Goodall in This Immersive Multimedia Experience
Coming to the Natural History Museum of LA County in November. Over the course of the last 60 years, Dr. Jane Goodall traversed the rainforests of what is today, Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, to observe the lives of chimpanzees. She uncovered that these distant relatives of ours are not as primitive as we might have thought — that they too were capable of making tools, displaying emotion, and carrying personal traits that continue to amaze researchers to this day.hypebeast.com
