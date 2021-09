CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - In compliance with a recent district court decision (Louisiana v Biden), the Bureau of Land Management is asking for public feedback on the 459 deferred parcels that were previously under consideration for competitive auction at Wyoming’s deferred March and June 2021 lease sales. These parcels total about 568,196 acres. To the extent the parcels had already been deferred from those sales through analysis completed by the prior administration, those parcels will not be reevaluated.