Allegheny County, PA

RADical Days 2021 Schedule Released

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The schedule for RADical Days 2021 has been released. The longstanding tradition of free events and activities in Allegheny County will take place from Sept. 9 to Oct. 10. RADical Days started in 2002 as a way to say thank you to taxpayers. This year’s lineup has...

