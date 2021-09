Russian cosmonauts have discovered small cracks in a module on the International Space Station (ISS), leading to fears that they could widen and cause air leaks.“Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module,” Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer at Russian rocket firm Energia, told RIA news agency, Reuters reported.“This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time.”The Zarya module is the oldest part of the space station, having been the first piece to reach orbit in November 1998.Also known as the Functional Cargo Block (FCB/FGB), the segment is part of the Russian...