Despite some fairly notable and heartbreaking losses, the Yankees have continued to play really well of late. They’re 20-9 since the All-Star break, nearly cutting their deficit in the AL East standings in half. They’ve won 11 of their last 12 series, if you want to count yesterday’s makeup game as a series on its own. However, that one series loss came at the hands of the team they’re about to face, and it’s one that they really can’t afford to drop another one against.