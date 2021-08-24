Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s iconic Fisher Building listed for sale after $30 million restoration

ClickOnDetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – The Fisher Building, one of Detroit’s most iconic Art Deco buildings, is going up for sale after a six-year, $30 million restoration. The building’s ownership group, led by The Platform, has been working to restore the New Center gem first erected in 1928. The owners said the Fisher Building, one of renowned architect Albert Kahn’s masterpieces, now offers 505,000 square feet of office space and 68,000 square feet of retail space for lease. It also has 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Tower, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisher Building#Commercial Building#Art Deco#The Platform#United Way#Salon#Promenade Artisan Foods#Pure Detroit#The Fashion Place#The Fisher Theatre#Hfz#Rheal Capital Management#The Albert Kahn Building#Jll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — While most of his neighbors fled South Lake Tahoe as a major wildfire charged closer to town, Tod Johnson stayed put. The 66-year-old retiree swept up pine needles from the yard and roof of his home Tuesday after spending the night keeping an eye on reports of the advancing flames. The police knew he was there, but told him that when he leaves, he can’t come back until it’s safe.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy