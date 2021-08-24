Detroit’s iconic Fisher Building listed for sale after $30 million restoration

DETROIT – The Fisher Building, one of Detroit’s most iconic Art Deco buildings, is going up for sale after a six-year, $30 million restoration. The building’s ownership group, led by The Platform, has been working to restore the New Center gem first erected in 1928. The owners said the Fisher Building, one of renowned architect Albert Kahn’s masterpieces, now offers 505,000 square feet of office space and 68,000 square feet of retail space for lease. It also has 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage.