On Aug. 19, Grants Pass lawyer Holly Preslar typed an SOS to elected officials from her Southwest Oregon home. Preslar started an online petition asking Josephine County commissioners to declare a state of emergency. The disaster? A swell of COVID-19 hospitalizations that had well outstripped the resources of hospitals in the Rogue River Basin. At last count, 172 people were hospitalized with the Delta variant at three Asante hospitals in Jackson and Josephine counties.