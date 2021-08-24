MLB odds: Reds vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick, and more – 8/24/2021

The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series on Tuesday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Reds-Brewers prediction and pick. This series will go a long way in determining how competitive the NL Central is for the rest of the season. The Brewers are currently leading the division by 7.5 games, with the Reds sitting in second place. Cincinnati is the last real opponent in the division, as the rest of the teams have lost their playoff hopes. If the Reds can pull off a win in this series, the division crown suddenly becomes well within reach. A series win for Milwaukee would essentially lock up the NL Central in its favor. This should be a great matchup that has a lot on the line, so let’s get into the odds.