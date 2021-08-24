Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Smoke Expected to Continue Much of This Week * With prevailing west to southwest winds through Wednesday, significant smoke and air quality impacts will continue across the Sierra into western Nevada, due to activity on the Caldor and Dixie fires. * Anyone in or near these communities could see periods of heavy smoke, with potential for air quality in the hazardous category at times through Wednesday: Susanville, Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Reno, Carson City, Minden, Fernley, Fallon, Yerington and Hawthorne. However, most of the region will experience prolonged periods with smoke and haze. * There may be some temporary improvements in air quality from mid afternoon through early evening for some areas. However, exactly where and for how long these improvements last can vary due to small changes in wind direction and speed. Simulations are showing a shift in winds to a more northeast direction Thursday through early Friday. This could lead to air quality improvements, but confidence is lower this far out. * You can find local air quality measurements at fire.airnow.gov along with safety recommendations. Suffice it to say, dramatically limiting outdoor activities is highly recommended.