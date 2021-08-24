Toms River Man Drowns After Experiencing Distress While Swimming in Bay

Despite heroic efforts of police officers and firefighters, a Toms River man lost his life last week after experiencing distress while going for an evening swim in the bay. The incident occurred Aug. 19 at about 6:10 p.m. at Mariner’s Cove at the end of Kettle Creek Road. Emergency crews responded to a 911 call for a reported man in distress in the water. Wayne Brotsky, 64, of Toms River, was fighting to stay afloat when went under water and disappeared, police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said.