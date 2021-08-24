Police to increase patrols at Elk Grove park after fight, shooting that injures 1
Police say they will step up patrols near an east Elk Grove park after gunshots Monday night sent a man to the hospital with minor injuries. Elk Grove officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to Derr-Okamoto Park in the 9500 block of Mainline Drive to reports of a fight involving several people, according to officials. As officers headed to the park, callers told dispatchers they heard gunshots.www.sacbee.com
