When it comes to the hit Bravo reality show, "Below Deck Mediterranean," no one stood out quite like former chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier. The show follows the lives of members of a crew who live and work aboard a mega-yacht and sometimes deal with difficult guests and co-workers — and this Australia native had been part of the "Below Deck" spinoff since its premiere in 2016 until her departure in 2020. While being on a mega-yacht on the Mediterranean Sea may sound like a glamorous job, Hannah's role as chief stew wasn't easy. According to Work On A Yacht, chief stew's are "responsible for the interior of the vessel and for providing superior hospitality service to meet the owner's and guests' expectations."