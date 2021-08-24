Cancel
Who Makes The Cut At RB For Texans?

By Anthony Wood
The Houston Texans entered this preseason with one of the most bizarre running back corps in recent memory.

With six Pro Bowls between them, it was anybody's guess entering camp exactly who would make the final cut. Now with just one preseason game remaining, the depth chart is taking shape.

As it stands, Mark Ingram looks the likely starter. The former Baltimore Ravens standout had seven carried for 24 yards and a touchdown in a smooth Texans debut at AT&T Stadium last week. Former Denver Broncos starter Phillip Lindsay is close behind with seven carries also for 16 yards so far.

Not mind-blowing statistics, but to be fair it is only preseason. And more importantly, both look like strong fits for this scheme and appear to be in good shape.

From here down it gets murky quickly.

In theory, David Johnson should be safe given that he's on a $5 million contract this season. That being said, he's barely featured thus far with just one run for minus-one yard to his name ...

Second-year former undrafted free agent Scottie Phillips has been Houston's leading rusher this preseason so far in both carries and total yardage. He showed flashes of potential last year, not that any rookies were given much of a chance to do so, and this preseason he's been consistent with 17 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

However, veteran Rex Burkhead looked solid in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, especially as a dual-threat option finishing the game with one run for four yards and two receptions for 12 in total. Throw in his special teams experience, and he should have the upper hand over Johnson in particular.

Then there's Buddy Howell.

At this point, he looks like the most likely to be the next out the door. While he's been a consistent special teamer for the Texans the last three years, he's hardly played this preseason, and usually only toward the end of games.

And with such a crowded group ahead of him, he seems likely to follow Dontrell Hilliard and Darius Jackson out the door soon.

Then there's the wildcard of Paul Quessenberry. The tight end has been used as a fullback this preseason.

However, Quessenberry hasn't had a rushing attempt so far, and given his experience at tight end it would make more sense to deduct a tight end in his favor if they chose to carry a full back.

Ultimately, all pointers indicate to Ingram and Lindsay being the only ones currently locked in.

The biggest question the Texans front office will have to ask themselves is whether or not they're willing to eat Johnson's $4.25 million in dead cap. If so they could stick with the younger Phillips, or add to special teams with Burkhead or Howell.

But, if this front office has shown anything this year, it's that they are far from predictable.

CONTINUE READING: Source: Texans Trade for Packers CB

Comments

