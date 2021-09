A few leftover showers will be in the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 10am though 5pm. The heat index will max out around 100, but since so many will not have the opportunity to cool down this heat can be dangerous. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. A leftover rain band is working its way from the northwest to the south east and this may lead to some heavy downpours in the morning and afternoon especially for areas south of I-10. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the mid-70s.