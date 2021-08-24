Saginaw teen shot in police raid had leg amputated, still hospitalized 19 days later, grandmother says
SAGINAW, MI — Police are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Saginaw, one that led to a teenager reportedly having his leg amputated. At 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 5, the multi-jurisdictional Saginaw Emergency Support Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 814 S. Harrison St. Upon entering the residence, gunfire was exchanged, and one 17-year-old male suspect was struck, Michigan State Police officials aid.www.mlive.com
