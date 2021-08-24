Saginaw teen shot in police raid had leg amputated, still hospitalized 19 days later, grandmother says

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw mother and her daughter are accused of allegedly assaulting and robbing two people who did not avail themselves of a ride they had requested. In the early morning hours of March 4, a 45-year-old man arranged to have Charmaine S. Sparks and her daughter, Shroyce S. Sparks, pick up his 46-year-old girlfriend and drive her from Bay City to Saginaw, prosecutors allege.