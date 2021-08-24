Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Democrats shouldn't squander the opportunity to pass transformative legislation

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About 2000 years ago, a Jewish man with Roman citizenship shouted out the words, “Do thyself no harm." I would commend those words of Saul of Tarsus to the members of the Democratic Caucus. At a time when the Leviathan lie is sadly taking root in the minds of nearly one-third of the American public, we can least afford a season of counterproductive and self-defeating splintering. While it is true that our caucus is an omnium-gatherum, we hold the most significant matters in common. We believe in the concept of a liberal democracy, equal opportunity, scientific consensus on health and environmental inquiry, and in a pluralistic society. We embrace the existence of and the need for labor unions. We believe that all of God’s children, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and political affiliation, deserve to be treated with decency and respect.

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

329K+
Followers
35K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Affordable Housing#Labor Unions#Jewish#Roman#The Democratic Caucus#Democratic#Senate#Americans#Republicans#Child Tax Credit#Aca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Obvious Voting-Rights Solution That No Democrat Will Propose

Democrats in Congress are considering a policy that was long unthinkable: a federal requirement that every American show identification before casting a ballot. But as the party tries to pass voting-rights legislation before the next election, it is ignoring a companion proposal that could ensure that a voter-ID law leaves no one behind—an idea that is as obvious as it is historically controversial. What if the government simply gave an ID card to every voting-age citizen in the country?
Congress & Courtskpq.com

Democrats Succeeding in Keeping Republicans from Budget Process

House Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution by embedding it in a House rule that tied the spending package’s advancement to the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a voting rights bill. The move means Congressional Republicans will have very little, if any, impact on the budget process...
Congress & CourtsIronton Tribune

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Democrats’ large budget will sink U.S. economy

Once again, vulnerable moderate House Democrats caved to Speaker Pelosi’s demands by forcing approval of the groundwork to fundamentally change the United States for the worse. Passed with zero bipartisan support, this massive $3.5 trillion spending bill, written by Senator Bernie Sanders, is a Trojan horse for massive government mandates,...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Casey wants to work around Senate filibuster, as Dems face roadblocks on voting rights, immigration, guns

WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

On infrastructure, Democrats shouldn’t miss the moment

Even before the pandemic, it was plainly clear that major federal investments in America’s infrastructure were long overdue — so much so that both parties have been aiming to pass an infrastructure package, albeit different ones, for some time. That’s why there were so many attempts at having an “infrastructure week” during the Trump administration, even though that ever-elusive week never actually materialized. But now, after years of trying, Congress is finally poised to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which means it may actually be infrastructure week in America soon.
Washington, DC630 WMAL

House Democrats Pass Voting Legislation; unlikely to survive in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The bill, which is...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

House passes voting rights legislation; fate in Senate uncertain

WASHINGTON — House Democrats, moving to counter a wave of Republican state-level initiatives to restrict ballot access, passed legislation to restore portions of the historic 1965 Voting Rights Act, adding pressure on the U.S. Senate to break a logjam on the issue. The 219-212 party-line House vote Tuesday heightens the...
Congress & CourtsABC30 Fresno

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

WASHINGTON -- Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the party's domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. The 220-212 vote was a first step toward drafting Biden's $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting their party’s most powerful leaders, nine moderate Democrats are tapping the brakes on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program and insisting on their own priorities. The inter-party showdown is headed for a test vote Monday evening in the House. The band of moderates has threatened to...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Democrats to meet on budget as moderate holdouts face pressure

Hours before a procedural vote needed to kick off debate on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution, nine moderate Democrats were engaged in a standoff with their leadership that could prevent the House from adopting the budget this week. House Democrats have scheduled a caucus meeting for 5:30 p.m. in an...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Democrats on Capitol Hill Push New Voting Measure

Sarah Westwood of the Washington Examiner highlights the latest voting legislation from congressional Democrats. House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping election bill that would reestablish provisions of the Voting Rights Act the Supreme Court has already struck down in an effort to advance voting reforms that have repeatedly stalled on Capitol Hill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy