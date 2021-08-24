Democrats shouldn't squander the opportunity to pass transformative legislation

About 2000 years ago, a Jewish man with Roman citizenship shouted out the words, “Do thyself no harm." I would commend those words of Saul of Tarsus to the members of the Democratic Caucus. At a time when the Leviathan lie is sadly taking root in the minds of nearly one-third of the American public, we can least afford a season of counterproductive and self-defeating splintering. While it is true that our caucus is an omnium-gatherum, we hold the most significant matters in common. We believe in the concept of a liberal democracy, equal opportunity, scientific consensus on health and environmental inquiry, and in a pluralistic society. We embrace the existence of and the need for labor unions. We believe that all of God’s children, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and political affiliation, deserve to be treated with decency and respect.