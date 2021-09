It’s been over a year since we’ve last seen a group of Americans from different walks of life form a beachside society and vote each other off in the pursuit of a million dollars. Now Survivor is finally back for season 41, in what feels like a different world than when we last left things. But what hasn’t changed is the concept of the veteran reality series, now in its third decade on the air, including a group of soon-to-be-starving contestants that are already hungry to play.