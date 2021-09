The husband of a pregnant, unvaccinated woman who died after battling COVID-19 is now calling for other expectant mothers to get their shots. Haley Richardson, 32, died on Aug. 20 after being admitted to an Alabama hospital (and eventually an ICU) earlier this month. A friend of the family, identified in Dennis Pillion’s AL.com report as Jason Whatley, said Richardson—who worked as a registered nurse at a hospital in Pensacola, Florida—had been in the hospital for around four days when she was informed that she would be losing the baby.