Indus Valley launches Bio Organic DIY product line

Angelini Wine, Ltd., added new Loire Valley wines. From the famed French growing region come four new selections: La Marinière Muscadet Sur Lie 2019, Domaine du Bouc Touraine Sauvignon 2019, Domaine du Noyer Chinon Rouge 2018 and Philippe Deval Crémant de Loire Brut NV. La Marinière Muscadet Sur Lie 2019 offers a pale yellow color, delicately fruity aromas that blend with citrus and mineral notes, and due to its aging on lees, a lively, supple and round palate. True to its maritime origins, the wine pairs perfectly with oysters, salmon tartare, sushi or grilled fish. A classic Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine du Bouc Touraine Sauvignon 2019 is dry and fruity with a clear and brilliant color, a floral nose revealing a delicate bouquet of citrus fruits and freshness on the palate with a fleshy fruitiness. Domaine du Noyer Chinon Rouge 2018 is a 100% Cabernet Franc in an intense cherry red color that is lively and fresh and ready to drink now with charcuterie or grilled meats, veggie gratins or cheeses. Philippe Deval Crémant de Loire Brut NV, made with Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay using the traditional method, is a refined and discreet wine offering great finesse of the bubbles. Excellent as an aperitif, it can also complete meals by enhancing desserts.