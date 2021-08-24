Prattsburgh Ambulance Collecting Donations for Flood Ravaged Woodhull

Seniors at Branch Creek Place donated funds that helped to purchase 58 cases of bottled water, which they in turn donated to local fire companies and EMS personnel. Thanks to their generous donations each fire company, including EMS personnel, will receive 14 cases of bottled water, which is greatly appreciated after the recent heat-wave the area has experienced. Fire company representatives who helped load the water into trucks and one of the ambulances Monday included: Matt Clendening, Dave Ocker, Brendon Cullen, Raymond Penwell, Jesse Lee, Beth Eiselman and Noah Walseman.