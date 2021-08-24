Prattsburgh Ambulance Collecting Donations for Flood Ravaged Woodhull
One local Steuben County volunteer ambulance corp is looking to help the Woodhull community that was ravaged by flash flooding last week. The Prattsburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corp will accept donations Thursday from 3 until 8 at the Prattsburgh Fire Station at 13 Allis Street. After speaking with members of the Woodhull Fire Department, Prattsburgh Ambulance is looking to collect cleaning supplies, contractor garbage bags, bottled water, tools, and non-perishable food items as well.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
