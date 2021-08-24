Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Don't COVID Vaccine Mandates Actually Promote Freedom?

By Kyle Ferguson, PhD,, Arthur Caplan, PhD
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's most pressing pandemic problem comprises the following trio of troubling facts: 1) only 60% of all eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated despite abundant supply of free, accessible vaccines; 2) three in ten Americans say they have no immediate plans to get vaccinated; and 3) the Delta variant is driving a fourth surge of deadly infections, especially in states with low vaccination rates.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
Person
Arthur Caplan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Americans#Mph#Medpage#Passports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public HealthPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Researcher Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Liability

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, though an emergency use authorization also remains in place. Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly said Americans are being offered the shot only under the latter and that it carried different liability ramifications. The liability protections, afforded under a public health law, are the same for the two. Why […]
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Why Some Libertarians Support Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing proponents of America’s libertarian movement to question just what their philosophy demands of them. Many libertarians, who champion individual freedom and are generally skeptical of government authority, have been outspoken in denouncing vaccine mandates and social distancing measures as an unwarranted intrusion on personal liberty.
Public HealthPosted by
WABE

Some States Are Working To Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

As COVID-19 cases surge, the federal government and some private employers are requiring their workers to show proof of vaccination. Plus, certain cities and localities are once again requiring masks indoors. Some states, however, are not just ordering more precautions, but already moving to stop vaccination mandates in the future.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa

In recent months, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or limitations on those who choose not to be vaccinated has become a hot topic. In many countries, healthcare professionals and care home workers in facilities for the aged or disabled must be vaccinated as an occupational requirement. They are duty bound to accept a vaccine because of their non-negotiable pledge to avoid harm to patients, colleagues and their own families.
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Pro-Vaccine Arguments That Don't Work: 'Get A COVID Shot Or You're Un-American'

Stories like this one continue to fill my news feed: Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t just immoral – it’s ‘un-American.' Taking aim at people who assert that governments can't make them get vaccines, Penn State ethicist Christopher Beem claimed that “arguments grounded in self-interest can often be correct – but still deeply inadequate.”
PharmaceuticalsDaily Jeffersonian

COVID vaccination should be a choice

The editorial by two liberal college professors advocating a crackdown on the unvaccinated is an assault on the First Amendment rights of every American and a violation of privacy laws. The high-level bureaucrats who are touting this vaccine repeat on a daily basis how safe and effective the jabs are, yet every vaccinated person is now being told to mask up. Further, the vaccinated can still spread the disease. None of the vaccines have received FDA approval which usually takes up to 10 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy