It has been an incredible journey for Elevate. When they joined the league seven or eight years ago, you could see there was something special about them. They had the core and just needed time to build around that core and actually keep playing. Well, they did both of those things and it finally paid off as they took down the Pitas Meatsticks, aka the Dynasty, 28-14 to win the 2021 softball league title finishing the season with a perfect 17-0 record. It’s a story arc I have been following since their inception and now that’s it’s done, so am I.