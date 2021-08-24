Cancel
Minnesota group to narrow pool of front-line workers eligible for $250 million in hero pay

By Dana Ferguson
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Members of a panel tasked with handing out $250 million to Minnesota front-line workers next week are set to narrow the pool of professions eligible for hero pay. The Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay Working Group on Tuesday, Aug. 24, said it would start restricting the categories of workers up for a payment with a focus on those who interacted directly with sick individuals and vulnerable populations.

