Financial Transaction Services Stocks Ride on Shift to Digital

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Transaction Services industry is in a sweet spot owing to the overall strong economy and increase in consumer spending. The industry has been a beneficiary of the pandemic so far, which created a new normal of shopping and making payments online. Even though some customers went back to shopping in physical stores, the preferred mode of payments remains mobile or cards. The shift away from cash, which was already well underway before the pandemic began now became more apparent. This transition opens new opportunities for the players in the industry. Companies with a robust technology platform, wide network and a strong business model are set to gain traction from this evolution in the payments space, which is also welcoming crypto and digital currencies. Leading payment processors, namely Visa Inc. (

