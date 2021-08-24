Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings in Focus: Things to Note

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAIN - Free Report) is likely to see a decline in its top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $462.3 million, indicating a drop of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,980 million, indicating a decrease of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Earnings Surprise#Divestitures#Focus#Hain Free Report#Eps#Ebitda#The J M Smucker Company#Sjm Free Report#Anf Free Report#6 14#Ulta Beauty Inc#Ulta Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st

AMWD - Free Report) manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (. CYTK - Free Report) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its...
StocksZacks.com

Bear Of The Day: Intuit (INTU)

INTU - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) despite recently beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Stocks that meet or beat the number don’t often fall to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) so let’s take a look at why that is the case in this Bear of the Day article.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Chico's FAS (CHS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CHS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SMTC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1. For the second quarter, the company expects net sales in the range of $177-$187 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $182.6 million, indicating an improvement of 27.1% from the year-ago reported value.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Will GMS be Able to Report Higher Q1 Earnings & Revenues?

GMS Inc. (. GMS - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2021) results on Sep 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.9% and 6.2%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this North American specialty distributor of interior building products grew 91.1% and 20.9%, respectively.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Zoom's (ZM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y

ZM - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.24% and increased 47.8% year over year. Moreover, revenues of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.16% and increased 54% year over year. The top-line exceeded the high end of the guidance of $990 million.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Cloudera's (CLDR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CLDR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87.5%. The bottom line also increased 50% year over year. Revenues of $236.1 million beat the consensus mark by 3.84% and also increased 10.1% year over year. The...
MarketsZacks.com

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Dick's (DKS) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
MarketsZacks.com

Steven Madden (SHOO) Strong on E-commerce & Strategic Efforts

SHOO - Free Report) has been experiencing a solid momentum in the e-commerce business since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Solid gains from increased investment in digital marketing and robust online capabilities, such as try before you buy are steadily contributing to its performance. The renowned fashion-footwear dealer is...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hibbett (HIBB) Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups View

HIBB - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom and top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Yet, both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Despite supply-chain disruptions, the results gained from pent-up demand, government stimulus, enhanced assortment of highly coveted merchandise and improved omni-channel capabilities. Increased focus on stores and the online business as well as strong vendor relationships contributed to growth in Hibbett and City Gear brands.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Toronto-Dominion (TD) Stock Down 3% Despite Solid Q3 Earnings

TD - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$3.63 billion ($2.95 billion) increased 55.9% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by a rise in revenues and higher loan balance. The company also recorded a recovery of credit losses in the quarter. However, higher expenses posed an undermining factor. Probably because of this, shares of the company fell 3% on the NYSE, since the release late last week.
Financial ReportsEntrepreneur

What's in the Cards for American Eagle (AEO) in Q2 Earnings?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is expected to register robust top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, which indicates growth of 38.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Catalent's (CTLT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Rise

CTLT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.16, up 28.9% year over year. The bottom line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. The adjustments include charges and benefits related to amortization, financing-related expenses, and acquisition, integration and other special items costs, to...
StocksZacks.com

Idexx (IDXX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Ubiquiti (UI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

UI - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The New York-based network technology company’s share price increased 7.1% on Aug 27, closing the session at $321.87. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Big Lots' (BIG) Q2 Earnings Miss, Comparable Sales Decline Y/Y

BIG - Free Report) dropped nearly 5% in the trading hours on Aug 27 following the company’s dismal second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, and a weak outlook for the third quarter and the full fiscal. Both the top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Comparable sales declined 13.2% year over year and mainly hurt the top line.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

ChargePoint (CHPT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

CHPT - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results (ended Jul 31, 2021) on Sep 1, after the closing bell. The company started trading on the NYSE under the ticker CHPT on Mar 1, 2021, following completion of its previously-announced business combination with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. Hence, the fiscal second-quarter results will be its second quarterly earnings report since becoming a publicly traded company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy