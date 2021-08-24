Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Caves To Fan Demand Over Newest Legend

By Jessica Reyes
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Apex Legends" Season 9 had a rough start, and Season 10 seems to be following that trend thanks to its latest legend. Seer, the newest playable character in "Apex Legends," caused some commotion with his Heart Seeker ability. He can sense the heartbeats of his enemies and "see" their locations like an all-knowing radar. It seemed like an interesting idea at first, but players quickly found that the implementation weighed too far in favor of the new legend. Now, a new patch might change the way Seer plays, satisfying fans in the process.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

427
Followers
3K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Caves#Fps#Focus Of Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Ultra Instinct Shaggy Makes His Official Mortal Kombat Debut

Finally, "Mortal Kombat" and "Scooby-Doo" fans can rest easy. The two franchises have been joined at last. Some gamers might remember the 2019 petition to make the character of Shaggy an official part of the "Mortal Kombat" challenger lineup. The director of "Mortal Kombat 11," Ed Boon, responded to the petition, seemingly encouraging fans to hold out hope. Boon even teased a mock-up of Shaggy in action at one point, showing the lovable goof kneeing Scorpion in the face.
NME

Respawn confirms ‘Apex Legends’ cross progression is still on the way

Apex Legends will be getting cross-progression and a sizeable next-gen update, but not as soon as fans – or Respawn – were hoping. During an AMA on Reddit, the team behind Apex Legends answered a number of questions, including those about the fabled update. Ryan Rigney, Respawn’s Director of Communications, confirmed that cross-progression would be coming some time next year.
Video Gamespsu.com

Respawn Confirms Apex Legends PS5, Xbox Series X Update Is Still In The Pipeline

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Apex Legends update is still in development, but there’s no release date in sight at the moment. Ryan Rigney, Director of Communications for Respawn, provided a brief word on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update during a Reddit AMA. Right now Apex Legends is obviously playable on new consoles thanks to backwards compatibility, and it also comes with a resolution increase to 1440p.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Apex Legends New Character Seer Will Be Nerfed

Seer Has the Ultimate Wall Hack Which May Be Fixed in an Upcoming Patch. Apex Legends’ new character Seer has just dropped, but the game’s developers have already confirmed that the character’s strength will be reduced in an upcoming update. Based on what has bee observed about Seer, he appears to be the best support star that can efficiently assist in the heat of battle with enemy positioning.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Season 10 Map Rotation: What's New?

The new Apex Legends Season 10 map rotation is here for Emergence, shaking things up in terms of what players should expect to queue up for in the coming weeks. With World's Edge undergoing a metamorphosis in which Respawn Entertainment aimed to introduce "fun, fresh" new gameplay spaces and experiences while keeping its original design philosophy as much as possible, the same can be similarly said for the new Season 10 map rotation for Apex Legends: Emergence.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Seer counters in Apex Legends

Seer, the newest playable character in Apex Legends, is nothing short of a powerhouse. This recon legend is capable of pinpointing enemies through walls and tracking them across large swaths of the battlefield, providing a lot of important information for his teammates in the process. If you’re wondering who to...
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What are Heirlooms in Apex Legends?

While playing Apex Legends, you may have come across customization options known as Heirlooms. You may have also seen streamers or professional players sporting unique melee items while they play. These stylish upgrades are some of the most exclusive items in the game and they come at a high price.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends devs: "Seer is too strong right now"

The Apex Legends team plans to adjust new Legend Seer in an upcoming patch after noting that he is "too strong right now." The devs took part in an AMA over on Reddit to mark the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence (thanks Eurogamer), and were asked how they felt about the launch of new Legend Seer. "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," answers a Respawn gameplay engineer. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said [he's] probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch." These plans were reiterated in a further reply, after one player asked why Seer had been launched as strong as he is. "Just to clarify, the intent was strong and not broken," Respawn replies. "I think you can look back at some of our previous Legends and see that we missed the mark there, where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity. At the end of the day we just can't know exactly how something is going to land in the wild with 100% accuracy. Seer is too strong right now and we'll be looking to adjust him soon in an upcoming patch."
gamerevolution.com

The Ascent cosmetics bug is deleting players’ weapon and character skins

The Ascent is a hit, though an unfortunate inventory wipe bug is turning some players off. After collecting weapon skins and character cosmetics, many users are finding that they’ve vanished when attempting to equip them. The Ascent weapon skins disappearing glitch is quite prevalent and can impact the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
PC Gamer

Crafty Apex Legends players are managing to make Seer's ultimate even scarier

A crafty Apex Legends player has sussed out a neat trick to give Seer's ultimate an even bigger boost. The newest legend has the mighty useful Exhibit ultimate, which throws out a sphere of micro-drones that can reveal the enemy's movement or gunfire. It's usually pretty static though, with the drone sphere remaining wherever you've thrown it.
Video GamesNews Ledge

What’s Up With The Apex Legends’ PS5, Xbox Series X/S Update?

Right around the time the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles released, EA announced how their games would take advantage of the new hardware. Apex Legends saw a performance boost up to 1440p, and “more formal enhancements planned for next year.” We’re in the back half of ‘next year,’ and we’re still waiting.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Uncovers Game-Changing Seer Ultimate Trick

One Apex Legends player is quite literally changing the game with Seer's ultimate while playing on World's Edge. It's no secret that Seer, the latest addition to the Apex Games roster, is a over-powered this patch. The legend has dominated the battle field with his impressive kit and useful abilities that can turn the tide of many a match. Now, those abilities have been taken the next level, as one Seer player has discovered a unique way to use the map to their advantage.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Twinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 10 challenges will go live on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm BST. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass in the final few weeks before the season ends, you’re in the right place, as this guide contains the complete list of all Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenges. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy