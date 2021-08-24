More hot weather expected before showers and storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you liked Monday’s hot weather, I have some good news for you. Temperatures in the 90s will continue right on into the middle of the work week. The forecast hasn’t changed much from last night to tonight. High pressure remains in control, which means mostly sunshine around these parts. Much like last night, there is a small chance for a stray storm, but nothing too significant. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take hold overnight as lows only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.